AP BRS to protest against Vizag steel plant privatisation

Hyderabad: On directions from BRS working president KT Rama Rao, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) unit in Andhra Pradesh will be protesting against the Centre’s decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Accordingly, the Andhra Pradesh BRS chief T Chandrashekhar will be leaving for Visakhapatnam on Saturday to hold a meeting with VSP worker unions on Monday, opposing the VSP privatisation plans.

T Chandrashekhar on Friday, said that the BJP-led Centre was conspiring to hand over the VSP to corporate giants, which were reeling under losses and hence the AP BRS would involve people from all sections and oppose the move.

“As part of large-scale ploys, since 2015, the VSP was being pushed into losses. Despite such crooked plans, the VSP recorded Rs 30,000-crore annual turnover in the 2021-22 fiscal,” he said.

Slamming other opposition parties, the AP BRS chief said, “Save for the BRS, no other political party in Andhra Pradesh opposed the BJP government’s move and turned mute spectators.”

Accusing all political parties of turning into puppets at the hands of the BJP, the AP BRS chief dared the saffron party leaders to respond to Telangana IT minister KTR’s open letter on the Centre’s plans to privatise the VSP.

“On BRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao’s announcement of a clear policy on the issue of VSP privatisation, a strong public movement would be conducted,” held T Chandrashekhar.

“Nearly 32 Telugu people, cutting across regions, have sacrificed their lives for the cause of saving VSP. It will be a historic mistake to ignore their sacrifices,” T Chandrashekhar said.