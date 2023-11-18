AP: Chief Secretary reviews arrangements for President’s visit

Amaravati: In view of the visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Andhra Pradesh on November 22, Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy on Saturday took stock of the arrangements being made.

The President is scheduled to visit Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi, Sri Sathyasai district on Wednesday (November 22).

“President Droupadi Murmu will board an Air Force aircraft at 12:30 pm on November 22 at Bengaluru and reach Puttaparthi in Sri Sathyasai district,” Reddy said in an official press release.

Later, Murmu will proceed to Prasanthi Nilayam to participate in the 42nd convocation of Sri Sathyasai Institute of Higher Learning, he said.

The Chief Secretary reviewed multi-departmental preparations being made for the visit of Murmu.