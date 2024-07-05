AP CM Naidu arrives in Hyderabad to warm welcome by supporters

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu arrived in Hyderabad on Friday to a warm welcome by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and his supporters.

Naidu was received by party leaders on his arrival at Begumpet Airport by a special aircraft from New Delhi.

Also Read Naidu to discuss appointment of new TDP Telangana president

Holding TDP flags and banners and raising slogans of “Jai Jai Babu”, his supporters cheered as he came out of the airport and boarded his vehicle. They had also brought a huge garland for him.

Standing out of his car’s sunroof, the Chief Minister waved at the crowd.

Amid tight security and despite the rain, the rally continued from the airport, passing through the busy Begumpet road, Panjagutta, and Banjara Hills to reach NTR Trust Bhavan, the TDP headquarters.

#WATCH | TDP workers and supporters welcome party chief and Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu on his first visit to Hyderabad after becoming the CM pic.twitter.com/nAm0BfBQhG — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2024

Huge cutouts of Naidu and banners were put up at NTR Trust Bhavan to welcome Naidu on his first visit after assuming office as the Chief Minister last month.

Naidu, who had served as the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh for two terms between 1995 and 2004, reached his residence in Jubilee Hills.

He is scheduled to meet his Telangana counterpart A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday to discuss post-bifurcation issues between the two states. This would be the first meeting between the two leaders.

Naidu had proposed the meeting with Revanth Reddy and the latter accepted and invited him for the meeting at Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule Bhavan on July 6. Naidu had written that he looks forward to working closely with him to resolve post-bifurcation issues, enhance cooperation, and facilitate progress in both the Telugu-speaking states. Revanth Reddy had agreed that it was imperative to resolve all pending issues of the bifurcation act.