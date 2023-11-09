AP: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy invited to doctors’ sports meet

Amaravati: The representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Andhra Pradesh unit called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office in Vijayawada on Wednesday and invited him to the national-level doctors’ sports meet, according to a press release.

According to the official release, the sports meet will be held in Vijayawada from November 22 to November 26.

The Andhra unit IMA representatives appreciated the revolutionary measures introduced by the Medical and Health Department and the Government’s steps to augment public health, said the official statement.

They felicitated Jagan Mohan Reddy and told him about the problems being faced, for which the Andhra CM assured to look into the issue, according to the official statement.

Andhra Pradesh Medical Council Chairman Dr Sambasiva Reddy, IMA state unit president Dr G Ravikrishna, former IMA president Dr G Samaram, IMA state unit Finance Secretary Dr M Ravindranath and Sports Committee executive secretary Dr Kartik were among those who called on the Chief Minister.