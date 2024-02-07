AP Congress chief YS Sharmila writes letter to CM Jagan

Amaravathi: In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief YS Sharmila demanded the immediate implementation of promises made during the state’s bifurcation, including special status.

Sharmila highlighted the “decade-long betrayal” by the BJP government at the centre, which has failed to fulfil crucial commitments like national project status for the Polavaram irrigation project and special status for accelerated development.

She expressed disappointment that even the YSRCP government, initially allied with the BJP, hasn’t pursued these promises effectively.

Sharmila recalled the injustices suffered by Andhra Pradesh over the past ten years, citing the delay in fulfilling partition promises, especially the special status.

“Despite a decade passing since the division, none of the promises outlined in the Andhra Pradesh Repartition Act 2014 have been fully realized. It expresses disappointment that even with political shifts, including the BJP at the centre, TDP in the initial five years, and the current YCP administration, the commitments have not been honoured,” read the letter.

“The Repartition Act 2014 included crucial guarantees such as national status for Polavaram and special status to expedite development and reconstruction in the divided state. However, the BJP, after assuming power at the centre, neglected these promises. The letter expresses regret for the lack of efforts by the YCP, in alliance with the BJP, to fulfil the hopes of the people,” added the letter.

Sharmila pointed out the failure to achieve special status and the stagnation of Polavaram project construction. The letter criticizes changing stances on special status, urging leaders to open their eyes to the lingering despair among the five and a half crore Andhras about the state’s future.

The letter seeks attention to the neglect of Andhra Pradesh in various fields despite its past prosperity. It urges all opposition parties, irrespective of political differences, to unite and raise their voice in Delhi for the state’s demands.

The Congress party appeals to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to champion the people’s cause, fight for the promises of partition, and unite all opposition parties. Sharmila emphasizes the willingness of Congress to cooperate in every possible way for the future of the state.

The non-enforceable severance guarantees listed in the letter include: Passing a special status resolution in the current assembly sessions, National status for the Polavaram project, Establishment of the Visakhapatnam railway zone, Funding for backward areas in Rayalaseema and Uttarandhra districts, Establishment of a steel factory in Kadapa, Implementation of the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor and Construction of a new capital city.

The letter concluded with a plea to resist the privatization of the Visakha Steel Plant for the state’s future. Sharmila expressed hope for a positive response from Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, emphasizing the collective responsibility to ensure the development and well-being of the people of Andhra Pradesh.