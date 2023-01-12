AP: Days before PM Modi’s flag off, Vande Bharat train window broken in stone pelting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually flag off the high-speed express train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam on January 15.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 12th January 2023 2:48 pm IST
Vande Bharat train from Hyderabad-Vijayawada to be deployed soon: Kishan Reddy
(photo: twitter)

Visakhapatnam: Unidentified persons pelted stones at a coach of the new Vande Bharat train at the railway yard here breaking a glass window, police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually flag off the high-speed express train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam on January 15.

Preliminary investigation by the Railway Protection Force revealed that some children playing near the coach complex at Kancharapalem mischievously pelted stones at the train on Wednesday night resulting in the damage.

Also Read
PM to virtually flag off Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train: Union Minister

The Visakhapatnam police have joined the RPF in investigating the incident.

A rake of the Vande Bharat train arrived in Visakhapatnam from Chennai on Wednesday for maintenance checks.

Upon its arrival in Visakhapatnam, the rake was moved to the new coach complex at Kancharapalem, where the incident happened, police said.

While the glass of a window was fully shattered, another suffered a minor crack, they added.

A local police officer said they were searching for the persons who committed the crime. Security has been stepped up in the area following the incident, he added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button