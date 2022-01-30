AP: Girl dies by suicide, alleges harassment by TDP member

Vijayawada: A ninth-grade girl in Vijayawada died by suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of her residence in Bhavanipuram.

In her suicide note, the girl stated that she was committing suicide because she had been harassed by a politician leader. According to her parents, she took her life because of a politician. The accused also residing in the same flat as the leader was apprehended by police.

According to police, a CCTV video of the teenager has been confiscated. The teenager was reportedly observed going back and forth on the terrace for 20 minutes before committing suicide, Hans India reported.

The political leader has been arrested and is being probed. In the recent corporate elections, he ran as a 37th Division TDP corporator.

Vasireddy Padma, the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Women’s Commission, reacted to the event. ‘It is regrettable that this thing has occurred. The administration is taking the female suicide event very seriously,” she stated, adding that the perpetrators will be punished.