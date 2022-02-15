AP: Government appoints Kasi Reddy VRN Reddy as new DGP in-charge

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has appointed Kasi Reddy VRN Reddy who is currently serving as the DGP (Intelligence), in full additional charge as the new Director-General of Police (Head of the Police Forces), with immediate effect, replacing the present DGP D Gautam Sawang on Tuesday.

Sawang has been instructed to report to the General Administration Department for further posting details. A government order of the transfers and new posting was issued by Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma on February 15 regarding the same.

VRN Reddy is a 1992 batch IPS officer and was recently promoted from the rank of Additional DGP to DGP. He was appointed as the Intelligence chief of Andhra Pradesh back in August 2020.

Gautam Sawang, now the Ex DGP, was posted in May 2019 soon after the YSRCP government came to power and had been serving as Director General (Vigilance and Enforcement) at the time.