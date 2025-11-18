AP: Hyderabad-Vijayawada bus collides with truck, 8 injured

Hyderabad: In yet another bus accident in Telugu states, a bus travelling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada collided with a truck on Monday, November 17.

Eight passengers were injured in the accident. The accident occurred when the bus belonging to Kaveri travels tried to over take the truck at at Anasagaram bypass in Nandigama suburb in NTR district of Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, there were 20 passengers in the bus at the time of the accident. The Highway Mobile staff who responded immediately shifted the injured to the Nandigama Government Hospital and are providing treatment.

A Kavery Private Travels bus from Hyderabad to Vijayawada hit a lorry while overtaking near Anasagaram, Nandigama in NTR district, injuring eight people and leaving the bus’s front portion badly crushed. pic.twitter.com/9sk8N7byGv — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 18, 2025

The police said that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway into the incident.

Precious bus accident

This the latest bus accident in AP, earlier, on October 26, a bus travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru caught fire after hitting a bike in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. Kaveri Travels was carrying 41 people were travelling in the bus, including the driver when the accident took place. Most of the passengers belonged to Hyderabad, Kurnool district collector A Siri said.