AP liquor scam: ED raids 12 locations in Hyderabad and Tirupati

The central probe agency had registered a PMLA case in September 2025 to investigate the alleged scam.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 24th April 2026 10:16 pm IST
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Hyderabad/New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, April 24, conducted fresh searches in connection with its ongoing probe into the Andhra Pradesh liquor “scam”, which allegedly occurred under the previous YSRCP government in the state, officials said.

They said a dozen premises — 11 in Hyderabad and one in Tirupati — were raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED officials said those searched include former YSRCP MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, his son Chevireddy Mohit Reddy (in Tirupati), former advisor to the YSRCP government and alleged scam kingpin Kasireddy Raja Sekhar Reddy and former head of AP State Beverages Corporation Ltd. (APSBCL) Vasudeva Reddy.

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Former YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijaysai Reddy, former bureaucrat Dhananjay Reddy, former government official Krishna Mohan Reddy and a private company executive, Balaji Govindappa, were also among those searched, they said.

Searches were also conducted at the offices of PLR Projects Pvt. Ltd., which is allegedly linked to YSRCP MP P V Midhun Reddy, and at the residence of a man named Booneti Chanakya, among others, they added.

The central probe agency registered a PMLA case in September 2025 to investigate the alleged scam, taking cognisance of an Andhra Pradesh Police SIT complaint.

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The agency had conducted searches in this case earlier too.

It had said in a statement that after the 2019 assembly elections, the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government “monopolised” retail liquor outlets through government retail outlets (GROs) operated by the APSBCL.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 24th April 2026 10:16 pm IST

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