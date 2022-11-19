AP: Make your stand clear on decentralization, says YSRCP to TDP

Amaravati: Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) General Secretary and advisor to government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy made a scathing attack on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu asking him to make his stand clear regarding his opposition to decentralization and advocating Amaravati as the single capital for the State.

Addressing the media at the party central office here on Saturday, Reddy objected to the abusive rhetoric used by Naidu during his Kurnool tour.

“Decentralization is our policy and we could articulate it by showing valid reasons. He (Naidu) has no basis to justify why administration and development should be concentrated in one region. Abusing people, officials and police show his frustration levels,” Reddy said.

Recalling the Sri Krishna Committee’s Report, Reddy said that the state government has been advocating the policy of decentralization as it strongly believes in the development of all regions equally.

“Centralization of development and accumulation of wealth at a single place leads to separatist agitations and hence, the policy of decentralization is fully justified,” Reddy said.

“Why you are unable to clarify the reasons that prompted you to advocate centralization? Is it because farmers just gave their land to set up the capital at the most inconvenient place and you failed to make lakhs of crores of rupees from your ulterior plans?” Reddy asked.

Reddy further rebuffed the claims of Naidu that he brought investments worth Rs.16 lakh cores.

“While chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is going ahead with his mature policies, Naidu is only day-dreaming about Amaravati as the single capital,” Reddy said.