AP: Make your stand clear on decentralization, says YSRCP to TDP

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 19th November 2022 7:28 pm IST
AP: YSRCP fields deceased MLA's wife in Badvel bypoll
YSRCP general secretary and advisor to Andhra Pradesh government, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. [Photo/ANI]

Amaravati: Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) General Secretary and advisor to government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy made a scathing attack on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu asking him to make his stand clear regarding his opposition to decentralization and advocating Amaravati as the single capital for the State.

Addressing the media at the party central office here on Saturday, Reddy objected to the abusive rhetoric used by Naidu during his Kurnool tour.

“Decentralization is our policy and we could articulate it by showing valid reasons. He (Naidu) has no basis to justify why administration and development should be concentrated in one region. Abusing people, officials and police show his frustration levels,” Reddy said.

Also Read
AP: YSRCP conducts mass press conferences condemning Naidu’s remarks against CM

Recalling the Sri Krishna Committee’s Report, Reddy said that the state government has been advocating the policy of decentralization as it strongly believes in the development of all regions equally.

“Centralization of development and accumulation of wealth at a single place leads to separatist agitations and hence, the policy of decentralization is fully justified,” Reddy said.

“Why you are unable to clarify the reasons that prompted you to advocate centralization? Is it because farmers just gave their land to set up the capital at the most inconvenient place and you failed to make lakhs of crores of rupees from your ulterior plans?” Reddy asked.

Reddy further rebuffed the claims of Naidu that he brought investments worth Rs.16 lakh cores.

“While chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is going ahead with his mature policies, Naidu is only day-dreaming about Amaravati as the single capital,” Reddy said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button