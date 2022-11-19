AP: YSRCP conducts mass press conferences condemning Naidu’s remarks against CM

Amaravati: After Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu attacked chief minister and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRCP leaders conducted mass press conference across the state to slam Naidu.

The leaders said they strongly condemn such language against the people of Andhra Pradesh and the chief minister. “Chandrababu Naidu is perturbed to see public support for CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. He is frustrated with the reach and success of the welfare schemes. He cannot digest the fact that development is happening across the state. And that is why now he is using all kinds of tactics to keep himself relevant,” the unanimous statement said.

“People are watching closely and will give you their verdict at the right time,” the statement ended.