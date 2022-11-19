AP: YSRCP uses turmeric water to cleanse roads traveled by Naidu

The activity prominently happened in Adoni, Pattikonda, Kodumur and Yemmiganur. In some places, cadres cleaned the road with a broomstick while chanting "Chee Babu, Chee Chee Babu."

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 19th November 2022 4:29 pm IST
YSRCP caders wash roads with Turmeric

Hyderabad: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) cadres used turmeric water to clean roads across Kurnool which were travelled by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu.

They remarked that the land was ‘desecrated with the lies of Naidu’ in the last three days. In a video circulating on social media, the ruling party caders can be seen spilling turmeric on roads while raising slogans.

The activity prominently happened in Adoni, Pattikonda, Kodumur, and Yemmiganur. In some places, cadres cleaned the road with a broomstick while chanting “Chee Babu, Chee Chee Babu.”

