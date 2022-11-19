AP: TDP’s ‘Idhem Karma’ movement to go all guns blazing against YSRCP rule

Hyderabad: TDP supremo Nara Chandra Babu Naidu is all set to launch a new programme ‘Idhem Karma’ against the misgivings of the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh.

TDP has decided to conduct state-wide programmes and demonstrations highlighting the ‘dire state of governance’, ‘issues faced by people, and the ‘downward trajectory’ of the state’s growth curve under the 3.5 years of the YSRCP regime by reaching out to households across the state through a door-to-door campaign.

The party leadership along with the entire party cadre are going to actively reach out to all the households in the state in a span of 45 days.

Through this programme, the party is aiming to focus on 10 major issues faced by the people across the state, not only by creating awareness but also engaging people on the issues and at the same time highlighting the failure and incapability of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government by bringing him to the people’s court and empowering people of AP to expose the ‘false propaganda’ of YSRCP.

The 10 issues raised by the TDP include unemployment, lack of safety for women, skyrocketing petrol prices, rampant substance abuse, potholes-filled roads, chief minister YS Jagan’s ‘private sand mafia’, 3 capitals issue, syphoning away money from corporations and DWCRA groups, rise in electricity bills and lack of MSP to farmers.



TDP party and its entire cadre, on the call of Nara Chandra Babu Naidu will reach out to all villages and households encouraging them to share their ‘suffering’ and understand the issues they are facing. “The main agenda of this programme is to assure and create bharosa among people that TDP is going to fight alongside people against the regressive YSRCP government,” the party said in a press note.