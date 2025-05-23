AP to transfer ownership of Civil Supplies Bhavan to Telangana

Telangana civil supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that 16 plots in Shanti Shikhara Apartments that were owned by AP civil supplies corporations will also be transferred to Telangana in the coming days.

AP government agrees to transfer the ownership of Civil Supplies Bhavan at Irrum Manzil to Telangana.
File picture of Civil Supplies Bhavan from 2022.

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government has agreed to transfer the ownership of the Civil Supplies Bhavan at Irrum Manzil completely to the Telangana government on June 1.

On Friday, April 23, AP civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar and Telangana civil supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy discussed various aspects related to the transfer of ownership of civil supplies department from AP to Telangana.

During the bifurcation of undivided AP, half the building went to AP and half went to Telangana. With the latest move, AP will be transferring the ownership of 25,000 sq ft area in the building to Telangana.

Speaking on the occasion, Uttam said that even the 16 plots in Shanti Shikhara Apartments that were under the control of AP civil supplies corporations will be transferred to Telangana in the coming days.

The two ministers discussed various aspects related to the paddy procurement policies and prevention of illegal transport of food grains between the two states, and export of rice.

“We discussed how we can provide facilities and ease the export of paddy coming from Telangana through three ports in AP. We are also going to discuss with the Maharashtra government regarding the same. We are moving forward with a harmonious intent in the best interests of the people,” said Nadendla Manohar.

“We are also going to introduce fine grain rice in mid-day meals scheme for children in government schools across Andhra Pradesh from June 12,” Nadendla added.

