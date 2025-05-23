DK Aruna appointed as FCI Telangana consultative committee chairperson

Hyderabad: BJP MP DK Aruna has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) Telangana State Consultative Committee.

The appointment was made official by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. The committee will focus on issues related to food grain procurement and the availability of food products in Telangana.

It is tasked with studying the challenges in the procurement process and making recommendations to the government.

DK Aruna expressed her gratitude to the central government for assigning her this responsibility.