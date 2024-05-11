AP: YS Vijayamma appeals to people to vote for daughter Sharmila

Amaravati: YS Vijayamma, wife of the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, on Saturday, May 11, appealed to the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency people to vote for her daughter and Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila.

Sharmila is pitted against Avinash Reddy, the incumbent MP and YSRCP candidate from the Kadapa constituency, and also an accused in the unresolved YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

Vivekananda Reddy was a former Kadapa MP and the younger brother of former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Rajasekhar Reddy. He was murdered on March 15, 2019, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Vijayamma, in a video message, urged the supporters of YSR to vote for her daughter Sharmila, who is campaigning against her son and YSRCP supremo and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“I am your Vijayamma and I am appealing to all the people who love YS Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR), his fans, and all the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency people to bless her (Sharmila) and send her to the Parliament,” said Vijayamma in the video message shared by the Congress party.

Reminding of the love and affection showered on YSR, she asked for similar support to Sharmila in the forthcoming elections.

Sharmila has come before the electorate seeking support like her late father, Rajamma said, and appealed to supporters to allow her daughter to serve them like YSR.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), Congress, and CPI(M) are INDIA bloc partners in Andhra Pradesh.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13.