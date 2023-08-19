Apple, Intel protest against India’s PC import restriction

Apple, Intel, and other US-based companies started protesting against India’s decision to restrict the import of laptops, tablets, personal computers, and servers.

These companies have penned a ‘protest letter’ to US officials asking them to urge India to reconsider its import restriction, Bloomberg reported.

Earlier this month, the Indian central government announced restrictions on the import of laptops, tablets, personal computers, and servers. Imports of these items will require a valid license from November 1, 2023.

The government’s rationale behind these import restrictions is rooted in the aim to safeguard the security interests of the nation and its citizens. The central government has affirmed that the country possesses ample capacity for manufacturing IT hardware devices.

On Thursday, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, expressed that the decision to restrict laptop imports is driven by security concerns. He emphasized that there would be no disruptions in availability or pricing. Furthermore, the government is prepared to collaborate with the industry and explore alternative options.

Goyal stated, “This is a significant security matter. Not even Tesla cars are permitted in the vicinity of Xi Jinping, the President of China, due to the awareness of security risks. India must also shield itself from countries hostile to its interests.”

However, top companies, especially those based in the US, are expressing their dissatisfaction and urging the Indian government to reconsider its decision.