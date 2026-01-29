Apple leases additional 57,000 sq ft office space in Hyderabad

The additional space located at WaveRock IT Park has been leased for a period of five years on a monthly rent of Rs 71.6 lakh.

Apple

Hyderabad: Apple India Private Limited has widened its presence in Hyderabad by leasing an additional 57,000 sq ft of office space in the city.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times that quoted documents accessed by Propstack, India’s leading real estate data, analytics and workflow solutions platform, and after leasing the additional space, the total footprint of the company expanded to 6.34 lakh sq ft.

The documents showed that the company got five floors in Tower 2.1, which is owned by TSI Business Parks Private Limited.

For the lease, Apple has paid a security deposit of Rs 4.3 crore for a lock-in period of three years.

The agreement also mentioned an annual escalation clause of 4.77 percent.

On the same campus, Apple had leased 64,125 sq ft of office space in September 2025. The company had taken its first office space of 2.32 lakh sq ft in 2016.

