Apple tops list of top 10 most valuable companies in the world

Its market capitalisation is greater than the GDP of many countries including France, Italy, Canada, and Brazil.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 28th July 2023 12:11 pm IST
Apple company

With a market capitalisation of USD 3.039 trillion, Apple continues to be one of the top companies in the world. In the list of the top 10 companies by market capitalization, eight spots are occupied by American companies.

Apple has recently become the first company in the world to cross the market capitalization of USD 3 trillion. Its market capitalisation is greater than the GDP of countries such as France, Italy, Canada, and Brazil, which are among the top 10 countries in the world in terms of GDPs.

The company’s market capitalisation is just behind the GDPs of the United States, China, Japan, Germany, India, and the United Kingdom.

Top 10 countries in terms of GDP:

CountryGDP (in billino USD)
United States (US)26854
China19374
Japan4410
Germany4309
India3750
United Kingdom (UK)3159
France2924
Italy2170
Canada2090
BrazilGDP (in billion USD)

Top 10 companies in terms of market capitalisation:

CompanyMarket capitalisation (in billion USD)
Apple3039
Microsoft2459
Saudi Aramco2084
Alphabet (Google)1646
Amazon1315
NVIDIA1133
Tesla810.47
Meta Platforms (Facebook)798.82
Bekshire Hataway763.33
TSMC515.26
Is Apple richer than many countries?

Apart from Apple, the market capitalisation of Microsoft is also exceeding the GDPs of Italy, Canada, and Brazil. Additionally, the market capitalisation of another company, Saudi Aramco, is greater than the GDP of Brazil.

