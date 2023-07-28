Apple tops list of top 10 most valuable companies in the world

With a market capitalisation of USD 3.039 trillion, Apple continues to be one of the top companies in the world. In the list of the top 10 companies by market capitalization, eight spots are occupied by American companies.
Apple has recently become the first company in the world to cross the market capitalization of USD 3 trillion. Its market capitalisation is greater than the GDP of countries such as France, Italy, Canada, and Brazil, which are among the top 10 countries in the world in terms of GDPs.
The company’s market capitalisation is just behind the GDPs of the United States, China, Japan, Germany, India, and the United Kingdom.
Top 10 countries in terms of GDP:
|Country
|GDP (in billino USD)
|United States (US)
|26854
|China
|19374
|Japan
|4410
|Germany
|4309
|India
|3750
|United Kingdom (UK)
|3159
|France
|2924
|Italy
|2170
|Canada
|2090
|Brazil
Top 10 companies in terms of market capitalisation:
|Company
|Market capitalisation (in billion USD)
|Apple
|3039
|Microsoft
|2459
|Saudi Aramco
|2084
|Alphabet (Google)
|1646
|Amazon
|1315
|NVIDIA
|1133
|Tesla
|810.47
|Meta Platforms (Facebook)
|798.82
|Bekshire Hataway
|763.33
|TSMC
|515.26
Apart from Apple, the market capitalisation of Microsoft is also exceeding the GDPs of Italy, Canada, and Brazil. Additionally, the market capitalisation of another company, Saudi Aramco, is greater than the GDP of Brazil.