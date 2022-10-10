Is Apple richer than many countries?

American MNC Apple is richer than many countries across the world. Its revenue is more than the GDPs of several countries including Bahrain, Tajikistan, Armenia, Brunei, Palestine, Nepal, and others.

In the third quarter of 2022, the company reported a revenue of $82.959 which is the least when compared to the results of other quarters.

Even if the third quarter revenue of Apple is compared with the GDPs of various countries across the world, the company will be ranked 70th. It will be just behind Oman and ahead of Sri Lanka.

Apple’s annual revenue is higher than Malaysia’s GDP

If the comparison is done between Apple’s annual revenue with the GDPs of the countries, then the company will be able to grab the 39th position. In the last four quarters, the company reported a revenue of $387.5 billion which is more than the GDP of Malaysia ($372.7 billion). The company will be placed just behind the Philippines ($393.6 billion).

The company’s four-quarters revenue is closer to the GDPs of famous economies of the world i.e., Egypt ($402.8 billion) and the UAE ($409.9 billion).

Apple will be able to take the 99th position in the list if the company’s third quarter margin of $35.9 billion is compared with the GDPs of countries. Apple will be ranked ahead of Algeria’s GDP (164.6 billion) if the company’s gross margin is compared.

iPhone continues to be biggest contributor to Apple’s revenue

In the third quarter, Apple’s revenue was $40.665 billion. The revenue is more than the GDP of Bolivia.

The Apple revenue in four quarters is more than the GDP of Ukraine in 2021. Similarly, the four quarters revenue of iPad and Mac beat the GDP of Macao SAR and Estonia respectively.

The revenue of Apple in four quarters is more than the combined net worth of the world’s first and second richest person.