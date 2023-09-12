Apple unveils iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max with industry’s first titanium design

Cupertino: Elevating the iPhone experience to a whole new level, Apple on Tuesday debuted iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, designed with aerospace-grade titanium that’s strong yet lightweight to deliver its lightest Pro models ever.

Available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium finishes.

iPhone 15 Pro remains at the same starting price of $999 or $41.62 per month, available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199 or $49.95 per month, available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

The devices feature a strong and lightweight titanium design with new contoured edges, a new Action button, powerful camera upgrades, and A17 Pro for next-level performance and mobile gaming.

Pre-orders begin from September 15, with availability beginning September 22.

“This is the most pro lineup we have ever created, with a state-of-the-art titanium design, the best iPhone camera system yet that enables game-changing new workflows, and the A17 Pro chip, which ushers in a new chapter of performance and games never before seen on iPhone,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

The customizable Action button allows users to personalise their iPhone experience.

Powerful camera upgrades enable the equivalent of seven pro lenses with incredible image quality, including a more advanced 48MP Main camera system that now supports the new super-high-resolution 24MP default, the next generation of portraits with Focus and Depth Control, improvements to Night mode and Smart HDR, and an all-new 5x Telephoto camera exclusively on iPhone 15 Pro Max, the company said.

The premium titanium used on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max has one of the highest strength-to-weight ratios of any metal, making them Apple’s lightest Pro lineup ever.



A17 Pro unlocks next-level gaming experiences and pro performance. The new USB‑C connector is supercharged with USB 3 speeds — up to 20x faster than USB 2 — and together with new video formats, enables powerful pro workflows that were not possible before.

Using a USB 3 cable with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max enables incredibly fast transfer speeds.

A17 Pro is the industry’s first 3-nanometer chip, bringing improvements to the entire chip, including the biggest GPU redesign in Apple’s history.

The new CPU is up to 10 per cent faster with microarchitectural and design improvements, and the Neural Engine is now up to 2x faster, powering features like autocorrect and Personal Voice in iOS 17.

The new 6-core GPU in A17 Pro expands what’s possible on iPhone, enabling next-level mobile gaming with fast, efficient performance and hardware-accelerated ray tracing.

Coming later this year, iPhone 15 Pro will add a new dimension to video capture with the ability to record spatial video for Apple Vision Pro.

Users will be able to capture precious moments in three dimensions and relive those memories with incredible depth on Apple Vision Pro when it is available early next year in the US.