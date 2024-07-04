Applications for Telangana CM Relief Fund to be accepted online

Hyderabad: The Telangana government announced on Tuesday that the applications for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) will be accepted online from July 15.



On the directions by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the government took the decision to receive CMRF applications online to ensure the funds are utilised transparently.



The Centre for Good Governance created an official website for this purpose and the Chief Minister on Tuesday launched the website in the Secretariat.



The Congress government formulated a new policy in the wake of the diversion of CMRF funds under the previous state government.

From now onwards, the CMRF applications should be uploaded on the official website, said the Chief Minister’s Office.



MLAs and MLCs should also upload their recommendation letter by enclosing the details of the CMRF applicants.

The applicant should also mention the bank account details in the online application. The applicant will receive a code after uploading the application.

Based on the code, the applicant should submit the original medical bills to the Secretariat. Online applications will also be sent to the respective hospitals for confirmation.

Cheques will be prepared only after the CMRF application is approved and the details are verified and proven correct. The bank account number of the applicant will be printed on the cheque and the new system will prevent misuse of the cheque.



After that, the people’s representatives will personally hand over the cheques to the applicants.