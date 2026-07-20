Applications open July 21 for 1L Indiramma houses in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will begin accepting applications from July 21 for its ambitious project to build one lakh Indiramma low-income group (LIG) houses within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) under the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) initiative, Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said on Monday, July 20.

Launching the scheme’s brochure at the Dr B R Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, Reddy said applications would be accepted till August 10 through MeeSeva centres, WhatsApp and the housing board’s website.

As part of the first phase, apartments will be built in 16 Assembly constituencies on a pilot basis, with 500 houses allotted to each constituency, he said. Each flat will measure 525 sq ft, and government land belonging to the housing board, revenue, police and other departments, valued at Rs 150 crore to Rs 300 crore an acre, will be acquired for the project.

The undivided share of each flat is expected to be valued between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 60 lakh, Reddy said, adding that all the houses would be completed by the Bonalu festival next year.

Rs 11 lakh cost, state to pay Rs 5 lakh upfront

Reddy said each flat would cost Rs 11 lakh, of which the state government would pay Rs 5 lakh directly to the contractor on the beneficiary’s behalf. The remaining Rs 6 lakh would have to be paid by the beneficiary over four instalments within a year. Applicants must deposit Rs 10,000 at the time of application, which will be adjusted against the total beneficiary contribution, leaving Rs 5,90,000 to be paid in instalments.

Beneficiaries can apply for a house in the Assembly constituency of their residence, Reddy said. If applications exceed the number of houses available, selection will be made through a lucky draw, and unsuccessful applicants will be refunded their Rs 10,000 deposit.

There will be no registration or sale deed charges, though beneficiaries will not be allowed to sell their homes for 10 years after registration and can mortgage them with banks.

Quotas for women, SC/ST, BC and minorities

IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu said 30 per cent of the houses would be reserved for women, with additional reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Backward Classes (BC) and minorities. He said contract and outsourced government employees, public sector undertaking staff and sanitation workers were also eligible to apply, but cautioned that only one application would be accepted per family, with multiple or duplicate applications liable to be rejected.

Reddy said more than eight lakh applications had been received for Indiramma houses within the CURE region during the Praja Palana campaign, and that land was being identified in the remaining Assembly constituencies, where construction would begin after the pilot phase.