Will build 1 lakh LIG, MIG houses in Hyderabad: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the state government will construct 1 lakh houses for the Low Income Groups (LIG) and Middle Income Groups (MIG) across Hyderabad.

Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stones for 11 projects for Rs 1,678 crore in Miyapur and works totalling Rs 13.40 crore in Serilingampally constituency on Monday, June 8.

Addressing a public gathering, he said the promised houses will be built on the lines of houses built under Rajiv Swagruha.

On the delimitation process, Revanth Reddy predicted that once over, Serilingampally, Quthbullapur and Kukatpally Assembly constituencies will be split into ten.

“Don’t worry about getting a ticket or not. You work for the poor in your areas, and I’ll promise you that I’ll send the B-forms to your homes,” he looked at the leaders sharing the dias with him.

He assured that traffic congestion in the Serilingampally constituency would be significantly eased with the construction of an international-standard bus terminal on 100 acres at Gajularamaram, adding that work on the project would commence within the next three months.

Also Read Telangana CM threatens Kishan Reddy at Koheda Fruit Market event

Is Modi going to clean drains? Revanth

Once again criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for not helping bring funds for Telangana from the Central government. “The BJP leaders here will show Narendra Modi’s photo to seek votes for a municipal ward. Will Modi come and clear your garbage from the drains?” he questioned.

“If a husband doesn’t live well with his wife, will anybody call the elderly who attended the marriage to resolve the dispute?” he asked.