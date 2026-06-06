Telangana CM threatens Kishan Reddy at Koheda Fruit Market event

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy once again threatened Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy that if the Centre doesn’t accept all the paddy, maize and jowar being produced in the state, the latter would not be able to roam outside freely.

He said that he will show what he could do after June 15, when the procurement of food grains ends.

Revanth Reddy made these statements after laying the foundation stone for the construction of International Integrated Fruit Market, along with a vegetable, flower, meat and dairy market in Koheda village of Rangareddy district in Ibrahimpatnam Assembly constituency on Saturday, June 6.

The fruit market is being constructed on 239 acre at a cost of Rs 2,400 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone for constructing 12 Integrated Sub-Registrar offices by combining 39 sub-registrar offices under the Outer-Ring Road’s limits. Under the initiative, Rs 20 crore would be spent for constructing the integrated sub-registrar’s offices in a 20,000 square yard area.

Addressing the public meeting there, he rubbished Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay for asking him to step down as the Chief Minister if he couldn’t procure the farmers’ produce. “I didn’t reach here just like that. I didn’t come this far stomping on the people one after the other. I came this far because the Congress workers helped us in coming to power,” Revanth Reddy said, also referring to Nizamabad MP D Arving as “bald” and Bandi Sanjay as “half-bald,” without naming either of them.

“If you talk with respect, you’ll get respect in return. If you talk like this, this is what you get,” he cautioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

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Don’t need suggestions from Harish Rao

He was equally harsh at Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao, who has been writing to the state government giving suggestions on the operation of irrigation projects in the state.

“We don’t need to learn from a person who was the irrigation minister under whose tenure the Kaleshwaram project was built and then collapsed. Ibrahimpatnam is known for palm trees. If you grow tall like a palm tree, it doesn’t mean you have the brains,” he told Harish Rao.

He also cautioned BRS leaders criticising the Congress government and trying to obstruct its plans to construct the Regional Ring Road (RRR), Bharat Future City and its radial roads, Regional Rail Road and Warangal and Adilabad airports.

“If you continue obstructing us, forget about sitting in the car, you won’t be in a position to even push it. Your car will end up in Afzal Gunj like the old Ambassador cars which have been marked-off as defunct, and kept there with the support of rocks,” he quipped.

Koheda market will be one-stop place for all farmers’ produce: CM

Talking about the integrated fruit market, Revanth Reddy said that the market in Koheda will be a one-stop destination for any farmer from any part of Telangana who may have a function at home, from buying flowers, dairy, fruits, vegetables, meat to any farmers’ produce, all in one place.

He said that the Koheda fruit market will be talked about in other states of the country, just like the Hyderabad airport in Shamshabad after it was constructed.

Directing Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao to begin the construction at Koheda fruit market by December this year, and to ensure its completion within two years, Revanth Reddy assured that he would ensure the release of Rs 2,400 crore for the work in the green channel.

He also called upon farmers to grow vegetables, fruits and leafy vegetables, along with food grains, so that the state’s reliance on other states for the import of vegetables and fruits could come down. The CM said the state government was trying to bring a tomato sauce processing unit to Kandukur village in Rangareddy district, as the village is known for growing high-quality produce.