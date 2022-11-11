Archana Gautam’s TOTAL earnings from Bigg Boss 16

Mumbai: Archana Gautam was one of the most entertaining and popular contestants of Bigg Boss 16. Her constant fights with her co-contestants kept her in the news since week one. Be it over her food, tasks or nominations, Archana has never missed a chance to grab the audience.

However, in the last night’s episode, Archana was asked to leave the house after she got into a physical fight with Shiv Thakare. Pictures and videos of the Archana holding Shiv by the neck in anger are surfacing on social media. It is being said that makers are planning to bring her back on the show this weekend. While there is no official announcement from Bigg Boss about her comeback yet, let’s have a look at how much Archana earned from the show for her stint.

Archana Gautam Bigg Boss 16 Fees

According to reports, Archana Gautam charged around Rs 3L per week to participate in Bigg Boss 16. The Salman Khan-hosted show premiered on October 1 and it’s been over 5 weeks since it got started. Considering this, Archana’s so far remuneration stands at Rs 15L. The amount will increase if she bounces back on the show.

Who will get eliminated this week?

Meanwhile, the nominated contestants for the upcoming eliminations are — Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gori Nagori and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. There are high chances of Gori’s eviction this week.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 16.