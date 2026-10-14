Arjun Bijlani, wife Neha issue apology over religious T-shirt row

Mumbai: After facing backlash over a T-shirt featuring the words “Allah, Rasool, Muhammad”, television actor Arjun Bijlani’s wife Neha Swami has issued an apology along with her husband. Responding to the controversy, the couple said the outfit was a gift from a fan in Bangkok and that Neha did not know the meaning of the writing on it.

Their clarification comes after pictures and videos of Neha wearing the T-shirt at a birthday celebration sparked criticism online, with users questioning the use of sacred Islamic names alongside a cartoon design.

What did Arjun and Neha say?

In a statement shared on Arjun’s Instagram Stories, the couple said Neha was unaware of the religious significance of the text when she wore the outfit.

“There was absolutely no intention to hurt, disrespect or offend the religious sentiments of any individual or community,” the statement read.

Explaining how she received the T-shirt, they said a fan had gifted it to her at a mall in Bangkok. The couple added that they respect all religions and would be more careful about gifts they receive.

“We are sorry for what happened unintentionally and we will always be careful in future with regards to the gifts received,” they wrote.

Couple speaks out against abuse and threats

Alongside the apology, Arjun and Neha addressed the online reaction, saying the abusive messages, curses and threats directed at her were “deeply distressing and unacceptable”.

While acknowledging that matters of religious significance can evoke strong feelings, they said a lack of awareness should not become a reason to subject someone to harassment.

The couple urged people to stop targeting Neha and her family, calling for understanding, sensitivity and compassion.

How did the controversy begin?

Neha wore the T-shirt while attending the birthday party of actors Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee’s son in Mumbai. Images from the celebration drew objections from social media users who felt the design disrespected sacred Islamic names.

Pakistani actress Mishi Khan also criticised the outfit and called for a public apology, bringing further attention to the controversy.

The couple has now apologised for the unintended hurt, ending their statement with a request to let the matter be addressed “with dignity and understanding”.