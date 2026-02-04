Mumbai: In an age where every word is analysed and every emotion is judged, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has once again found himself facing intense social media scrutiny. For years, he has been trolled over his performances, with some critics saying he does not deserve his place in the industry.

While criticism is part of any public career, many feel the constant negativity directed at him has crossed the line.

The latest concern began after Arjun shared an emotional birthday message for his late mother. In the heartfelt note, he wrote about missing her deeply and ended with the words, “I’ll see u again soon.” Though it was clearly a son longing for his mother, that line left many followers worried.

Social media users expressed concern about his mental health, especially in light of the relentless trolling he faces daily.

Parallels between SSR'S last post and Arjun Kapoors new post are very concerning pic.twitter.com/PWIObXLEhG — vedika (@vedikabaisa) February 4, 2026

Many netizens, especially on , reacted with concern and empathy to Arjun Kapoor’s emotional post, several users felt the constant trolling he faces has desensitised people to genuine human emotion.

While some drew parallels with Sushant Singh Rajput, others cautioned against jumping to conclusions, stressing that grief expresses itself differently for everyone.

Why people are comparing it with SSR

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last Instagram post, shared on June 3, was also dedicated to his late mother, who died in 2002. Sushant shared a collage of his mother, juxtaposed with a picture of himself and captioned it poetically, “Blurred past evaporating from teardrops, unending dreams carving an arc of smile and a fleeting life, negotiating between the two…Maa.”

Disliking an actor’s work does not justify attacking their personal pain, and empathy should come before judgement.