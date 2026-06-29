Armoor BJP leader held for assaulting principal for teaching Urdu

Hyderabad: Mandula Balu, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) town president of Armoor, was arrested by Nizamabad Police on Monday, June 29, in connection with the alleged assault of a school principal following a dispute over the teaching of Urdu at a private school in Armoor.

According to police, Balu was apprehended from a guest house in Ankapoor reportedly belonging to Paidi Rakesh Reddy, MLA from Armoor Assembly constituency.

The case was registered under Sections 329(4), 115(2), 118(1) and 324(4) read with Section 315 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Mallaiah, correspondent of Bharat Chandra High School. The complainant alleged that Balu assaulted and verbally abused the school’s principal, Amer Khan, during a confrontation over the teaching of Urdu to students at the school.

Police said the accused was taken into custody as part of the investigation and will be produced before the court. The exact circumstances surrounding the dispute and the sequence of events are being investigated.

Armoor MLA detained

Meanwhile, the police also detained Armoor MLA Paidi Rakesh Reddy at Bhiknoor, while he was on his way from Hyderabad to participate in a protest against the alleged teaching of Urdu and Namaz to Hindu students at Bharat Chandra School in Perkit under Armoor Municipality.

The controversy erupted two days ago after parents, BJP leaders and members of Hindu organisations alleged that Hindu students at the school were being taught Urdu and Namaz. They demanded immediate action against the school management and called for the school to be sealed pending an inquiry.

In response to a protest rally called by Hindu organisations in Armoor, police intercepted the MLA at Bhiknoor and shifted him to the Kamareddy MLA Camp Office as a precautionary measure to prevent any law and order issues.

Later, BJP leaders and activists staged a protest in Armoor and submitted a memorandum to Armoor MEO Rajaganga Ram, urging the education department to investigate the allegations and initiate appropriate action against the school if the claims were found to be true.

The protest was attended by BJP district president Dinesh Kulachari, former municipal chairman Kanchetti Gangadhar, Srinivas Reddy, Yamadri Bhaskar and several local residents. Police maintained security across the town during the protest.

Further investigation is underway.