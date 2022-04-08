ArrestBajrangMuni trends on Twitter after seer threatens to rape Muslim women

In another incident of hate-infused speech against Muslims from the country’s hate capital Uttar Pradesh, Hindutva seer Bajrang Muni on Sunday threatened sexual assault on Muslim women, in a rally celebrating the Hindu New Year.

Videos of the spiteful Mahant’s speeches surfaced online and were widely shared by Twitter users, demanding his arrest.

“I am explaining this to you with a lot of love. If you tease (pursue) a Hindu girl then I will “If any Muslim guy pursues Hindu ladies, I will abduct and brazenly rape Muslim women in public,” the seer threatened, in the presence of police personnel.

So far, the UP police have registered a case over the issue, and investigations are underway.

The seer also made more objectionable comments on women and Muslims amidst people shouting slogans of “Jai Shree Ram“.

Here are a few reactions from Twitter users who demanded his arrest:

Dear Hindus,



Lynchings of Muslim men are often defended through whataboutery. Murder is justified through the craft of words.



Now they justify the calls for mass rape too. What kind of a monster do they want you to turn into? Please ask yourself.



SILENCE IS COMPLICITY! pic.twitter.com/OWt3vbUWRL — Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) April 8, 2022

#ArrestBajrangMuni now! Show that there’s still some semblance of law and order in this country! — Sayema (@_sayema) April 8, 2022

This is a shame to society, humanity & Sanctity of a Muni. He is a psycho rape supporting goon. Should be arrested immediately. Why is so called educated & sophisticated people & media silent on this? Where is Navika & Arnab now? & what is law & police doing?#ArrestBajrangMuni pic.twitter.com/3hmgw00xzr — Khalid Naveed (@IndianHuman12) April 8, 2022

Not surprised to see the brazenness with which calls of rape of muslim women are made and police watching on with their full silent support. When will the state stop giving impunity to perpetrators calling for communal violence? #ArrestBajrangMuni pic.twitter.com/tmn8Loj0Bv — Nabiya Khan | نبیہ خان (@NabiyaKhan11) April 8, 2022

Hindu bhaiyon aur behno,



Ab ekdum aacha nahi lagta when you very comfortably blind away when monk(hater) calls for mass rape of Muslim women & you cry when something comes on you all. Sharm honi chahiye ab yr!



Is this how you want our religion to be known? #ArrestBajrangMuni — Samriddhi K Sakunia (@Samriddhi0809) April 8, 2022