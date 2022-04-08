ArrestBajrangMuni trends on Twitter after seer threatens to rape Muslim women

In another incident of hate-infused speech against Muslims from the country’s hate capital Uttar Pradesh, Hindutva seer Bajrang Muni on Sunday threatened sexual assault on Muslim women, in a rally celebrating the Hindu New Year.
Videos of the spiteful Mahant’s speeches surfaced online and were widely shared by Twitter users, demanding his arrest.
“I am explaining this to you with a lot of love. If you tease (pursue) a Hindu girl then I will “If any Muslim guy pursues Hindu ladies, I will abduct and brazenly rape Muslim women in public,” the seer threatened, in the presence of police personnel.
So far, the UP police have registered a case over the issue, and investigations are underway.
The seer also made more objectionable comments on women and Muslims amidst people shouting slogans of “Jai Shree Ram“.
Here are a few reactions from Twitter users who demanded his arrest: