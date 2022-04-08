#ArrestBajrangMuni trends on Twitter after seer threatens to rape Muslim women

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 8th April 2022 5:38 pm IST
Arrest Bajrang Muni trending on twitter
Hindutva seer Bajrang Muni Das incites sexual violence against Muslim women. (Screengrab: Twitter)

In another incident of hate-infused speech against Muslims from the country’s hate capital Uttar Pradesh, Hindutva seer Bajrang Muni on Sunday threatened sexual assault on Muslim women, in a rally celebrating the Hindu New Year.

Videos of the spiteful Mahant’s speeches surfaced online and were widely shared by Twitter users, demanding his arrest.

Also Read
UP: Amidst cheers, Hindutva seer threatens to rape Muslim women

“I am explaining this to you with a lot of love. If you tease (pursue) a Hindu girl then I will “If any Muslim guy pursues Hindu ladies, I will abduct and brazenly rape Muslim women in public,” the seer threatened, in the presence of police personnel.

MS Education Academy

So far, the UP police have registered a case over the issue, and investigations are underway.

The seer also made more objectionable comments on women and Muslims amidst people shouting slogans of “Jai Shree Ram“.

Here are a few reactions from Twitter users who demanded his arrest:

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button