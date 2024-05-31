Arvind Kejriwal raises health concerns ahead of surrender on June 2

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that he will surrender on June 2 at 3 p.m. as his interim bail, granted by the Supreme Court in view of the ongoing general elections, ends on June 1.

“Supreme Court gave me 21 days for election campaigning. Today marks the completion of those 21 days. Day after tomorrow, I will return to Tihar Jail,” said CM Kejriwal, in a virtual press conference here in the national capital.

He further said, “I don’t know how long they will keep me in jail. My spirits are high. I am proud to go to jail to protect the country from dictatorship.”

“They tried to break me in many ways, tried to bend me, tried to silence me. But they were not successful,” said CM Kejriwal.

Hitting hard at the BJP, he said, “When I was in jail, they treated me in various ways, they stopped my medicines. I have been a serious diabetes patient for 20 years. For the past 10 years, I have been taking insulin injections every day.”

“They stopped my injections for many days in jail, and my sugar levels reached 300 to 325. If sugar remains high for so many days, it can damage the kidneys and liver. I was in jail for 50 days, and in those 50 days, I lost 6 kgs. When I went to jail, my weight was 70 kg, today it is 64 kg,” the CM claimed.

“Even after coming out of jail, I am not gaining weight. Doctors say it could be an indication of a serious illness, many tests are needed. I will surrender the day after tomorrow. I will leave home around 3 p.m. They may harass me more this time, but I will not bow down,” said CM Kejriwal, while urging people to take care of his aged parents while he is lodged in prison.

On Thursday, the Delhi court issued notice to the ED seeking its response on CM Kejriwal’s regular bail plea in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court also sought the agency’s reply on his plea seeking interim bail for a week on medical grounds.