Aryan Khan’s hit Netflix series may return sooner than expected

Hyderabad: Aryan Khan’s debut web series The Bads of Bollywood became one of the biggest OTT successes after its release on Netflix. The satirical drama won praise for its bold storytelling, industry satire, and strong performances. Now, reports suggest that work on Season 2 has already begun behind the scenes.

Season 2 Confirmed?

While Netflix has not made an official announcement yet, multiple reports indicate that the second season is currently in development. The creative team is focusing on writing a fresh and engaging story rather than repeating the formula that worked in Season 1.

Sources suggest that writer Bilal Siddiqi, who played a key role in the first season, is actively working on the scripts alongside Aryan Khan. The makers reportedly want to take the story into new and darker areas of the entertainment industry.

According to industry reports, the series is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of 2027. The team is currently prioritising script development to ensure the sequel matches the high expectations created by the first season.

Rajat Bedi Confirms Season 2 Is Happening

Actor Rajat Bedi, who played Jaraj Saxena in the series, recently confirmed that Season 2 is in the works. He hinted that audiences will get to see much more of his character in the upcoming season.

The actor also shared that the overwhelming response to the show has brought a major positive change in his career, with appreciation coming from viewers across the world.

Why Fans Are Excited About Aryan Khan’s Next Project

A large part of the excitement comes from Aryan Khan’s successful directorial debut. The first season stood out for its sharp take on Bollywood, celebrity culture, PR machinery, and the struggles of outsiders trying to make it big.

Featuring Lakshya Lalwani, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, and Rajat Bedi, the series quickly became one of Netflix’s most talked-about Indian originals.

If reports are accurate, The Bads of Bollywood 2 will continue exploring the dark and unpredictable world of the film industry. With several storylines left unfinished in the first season, fans can expect bigger twists, deeper character arcs, and more industry satire when the series eventually returns.