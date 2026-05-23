Asaduddin Owaisi alleges conspiracy behind advocate’s death in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday, May 23, alleged a conspiracy behind the death of senior advocate Khaja Moizuddin.

“It was indeed a big conspiracy to kill him….His son has also given his statement on who he thinks carried out this attack on him. I request Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to immediately arrest the perpetrators and provide security for Moizuddin’s family.” Owaisi told reporters after visiting the advocate’s residence in Nampally.

He said that the advocate had been receiving threats for the past 4-5 years because he was protecting Waqf properties. “It is unfortunate that such things are happening in Hyderabad ….At least the people in the car should have been arrested by now, but even that has not happened,” he added.

Calling for an impartial enquiry, he said whoever did the crime should be brought to justice, regardless of their status.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday, May 23, visited senior advocate Khaja Moizuddin's residence to pay his condolences over his death.



Speaking to reporters, Owaisi said that the advocate had been receiving threats for the past… pic.twitter.com/6rxFRcA866 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 23, 2026

Earlier in the day, an SUV rammed into Moizuddin outside his residence as he was getting into his car. The force of the crash was so intense that he was thrown several feet ahead on the road. He died while undergoing treatment.

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His son has named two individuals, Mujahid Alam Khan and Mahbub Alam Khan, as accused against whom his father had been fighting cases. “Anwar-ul-Uloom and Mumtaz Yar ud Daula in Malakpet have been built on Waqf land. Madrasa-e-Aiza and Nawab Shah Alam Khan Engineering College are all Waqf institutions. The duo grabbed all three of these properties,” he said.

His son said that he, too, was subject to threats and warned that if anything were to happen to him or his family, the two “land grabbers” should be held responsible.