Asaduddin Owaisi announces MLC candidate for Hyderabad local bodies constituency

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi today announced the MLC candidate for the local bodies constituency.

The announcement came after Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) decided to back the AIMIM in the upcoming MLC polls to the constituency.

In the poll, the Owaisi-led party is going to field Mirza Rahmat Baig as the MLC candidate for the constituency.

Happy to announce that Mirza Rahmath Baig @_MirzaRahmath will be @aimim_national’s MLC candidate. I’d also like to thank outgoing MLC Syed Amin Ul Hasan Jafri sb for his valuable services to AIMIM. Inshallah, we’ll continue to benefit from his experience & wisdom in future too — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 21, 2023

KCR decides to back AIMIM

Earlier, BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao took the decision to back the AIMIM in the upcoming MLC polls.

Earlier too, BRS supported AIMIM in the election to the seat.

The polls for the seat along with the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers constituency will be held on March 13.