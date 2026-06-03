Asaduddin Owaisi chairs important meeting on SIR in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi chaired a review meeting on the progress of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Hyderabad.

The meeting was held at the party headquarters in Darussalam.

Detailed discussions were held on the challenges and difficulties faced by the public at the ground level during SIR.

Owaisi directed his party workers to extend all assistance to the people so that no genuine voter faces inconvenience during the SIR process. He stressed that all necessary efforts should be made to ensure that eligible voters remain included in the electoral rolls and that their names are not removed due to procedural difficulties or lack of awareness.

Owaisi has repeatedly criticised the Union Government over SIR and the impact of the exercise on voters. According to him, the electoral process could result in the exclusion of a large number of Indian citizens from electoral rolls. He stated that voting is an important right, especially for poor people, and losing that right could affect their ability to raise their concerns through the democratic process.