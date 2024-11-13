Asaduddin Owaisi welcomes SC’s ‘bulldozer justice’ ruling

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday, November 13, welcomed the Supreme Court’s judgement against bulldozer justice.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, laid down pan-India guidelines on demolition of properties and said the Executive cannot become a judge, declare an accused as guilty and demolish his house. A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said it would be “totally unconstitutional” if houses of people were demolished merely because they are accused or even convicts.

Pronouncing the verdict, Justice Gavai said it is not a happy sight to see women and children on the streets overnight. The bench directed that no demolition be carried out without prior show cause notice and within 15 days from the date of the notice being served.

It directed that proceedings of demolition shall be videographed.

The bench made it clear that its directions would not be applicable if there is unauthorised construction on public land or an order of demolition by a court of law. It said that the accused and convicts have certain rights and safeguards in light of the Constitution and criminal law.

The top court delivered its verdict on pleas seeking the framing of guidelines on the demolition of properties in the country.

Welcoming the judgement, Asaduddin Owaisi said, it was a relief and the enforceable guidelines of the ruling make it significant. He hoped that the judgement would prevent state governments from targeting Muslims and other marginalised communities.

In a post on X, the Hyderabad MP criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “celebrating bulldozer raj, which SC today called “a lawless state of affairs.”