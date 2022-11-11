Ashok Leyland posts Rs 199 crore PAT for Q2

Published: 11th November 2022
Chennai: Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland Ltd closed Q2FY23 with a net profit of Rs 199.31 crore.

The company said its operational revenue for the period under review was Rs 8,233.44 crore (PY Q2 Rs.4,426.19 crore) and a net profit of Rs 199.31 crore (net loss of Rs.83.01 crore).

“Despite global recessionary trends, the Indian commercial vehicle market continues to grow well, the industry has seen strong volumes in Q2 FY’23 over the same period last year. We see the demand continui ng in all segments of trucks and passenger vehicles and we remain confident and optimistic about the future,” said Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman.

