Asifabad SI held for aiding fake cottonseed trade for commission

Hyderabad: A Sub-Inspector in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district was arrested on Monday, October 12, for allegedly facilitating the sale of fake cotton seeds in exchange for a commission of Rs 100 per kg.

The accused, identified as Segam Venkatesh, allegedly facilitated the sale of fake cotton seeds worth Rs 20 lakh. According to Asifabad Superintendent of Police Nithika Pant, Venkatesh was arrested from his residence in Kagaznagar and produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

Addressing the media, Pant said the case came to light in August when police, conducting vehicle checks near Adilabad X Roads in Asifabad, found around two quintals of fake cotton seeds in four bags inside a car.

The seeds were being transported by Sheikh Salman and A Venugopal Reddy, both of whom were arrested and remanded in connection with the case. During interrogation, they revealed Venkatesh’s alleged role in the racket.

Pant said Venkatesh came in contact with Salman while serving as a task force SI in Asifabad and arrested him in a previous case. Salman later introduced Venugopal Reddy, a trader from Rajanna Sircilla district, to Venkatesh.

“During the previous cotton season, Salman and Venugopal Reddy allegedly approached Venkatesh for help in selling fake cotton seeds,” Pant said.

The three accused allegedly struck a deal under which Venkatesh would receive Rs 100 for every kilogram of seeds sold. With the SI’s alleged indirect assistance, Venugopal Reddy supplied around 40 quintals of fake cotton seeds, valued at approximately Rs 20 lakh, to Salman in three consignments.

According to Pant, the accused sold 35 quintals to intermediaries and stored the remaining stock at a poultry farm. Police seized two quintals from the consignment intercepted during vehicle checks.

Police also examined phone conversations between Venugopal Reddy and Venkatesh, along with other evidence, before naming the SI as an accused in the case, Pant said.

Venkatesh was transferred to Mulugu district in February 2026 and was serving as an SB SI there when he was arrested.

Police are investigating the case to establish the full extent of the racket and the roles of those involved.