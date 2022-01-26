Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana’s wedding on cards

Mumbai: Asim Riaz andb Himanshi Khurana are one of the most adorable couples in the telly town. They have been shelling out major couple goals ever since they confessed their feelings for one another on Bigg Boss 13.

The two met on Salman Khan’s show, formed a strong bond of friendship, and later fell in love with each other. The duo is reserved and very private and doesn’t indulge in PDA on social media. Paparazzi often spot them together in and around the town.

On Tuesday, Asim and Himanshi were spotted visiting celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s store in Mumbai. Pictures and videos of the couple entering the store are being shared by many fan-clubs of the actors on social media who are speculating that the duo is prepping for their marriage.

Several fans, who wondered if the duo is getting married, chimmed to the comments section of a video post shared by a paparazzo and congratulated the couple.

However, we don’t know if it was a normal shopping day for Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana or they were indeed on a wedding shopping. Let’s wait for an official announcement.

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Himanshi spoke about her marriage plans with Asim and said, “We don’t want to rush and mess up things. Marriage is a big commitment. We don’t want to get married in haste and then later on our relationship becomes a joke for others. We want to be prepared for it and want it to happen at the right time. It will be a mature decision.”

In terms of work, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were together seen sharing screen space in four album songs which were released in 2020 — Kalla sohna nai, Afsos karoge, Khyaal rakheya kar and Dil ko Maine Di kasam.