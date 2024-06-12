Assam announces monthly stipend for girls pursuing higher education

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that his government would provide monthly stipends to all girl students from class 11 to post-graduation over the next five years, aiming to prevent child marriages.

Addressing a press conference, Sarma said the scheme, ‘Nijut Moina’, was approved by the cabinet, which estimated that Rs 1,500 crore would be required in five years to give the incentives to around 10 lakh girls.

“A married girl will not get the benefit. The only exception will be those married girls who are enrolled in PG courses, they will also benefit,” he said.

The sole aim of this scheme is to delay the marriage of a girl so that she can be financially independent and start earning for herself and her family, Sarma said.

“The scheme will increase the gross enrollment ratio of girls substantially,” he asserted.

All girls studying in classes 11 and 12 will get Rs 1,000 every month, it will be Rs 1,250 for degree students and Rs 2,500 for girls doing post-graduation, Sarma said.

“Except for daughters of ministers, MLAs and MPs, and those students studying in private colleges, all girls irrespective of their financial background will be included in the scheme. In June and July, during summer vacation, no money will be given. The stipend will be deposited to the bank accounts of the students for 10 months in a year,” he said.