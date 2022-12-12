Assam MP demands ‘national drink’ status for tea

New Delhi: BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Assam, Pabitra Margherita on Monday urged the Central government to declare tea as the national drink of India.

During Zero Hour of Rajya Sabha, Margherita said that tea is an integral part of the daily life of many people, adding the country’s citizens start their day with a cup of tea.

“From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and from Gujarat to Northeast, tea is available in every household kitchen. Hence, it should be declared our country’s national drink,” he said.

Margherita also demanded a special package for the overall development of the tea garden workers.

He mentioned that around 50 lakh tea labourers are working in the northeastern states.

The BJP MP also said in the House that Assam tea will complete 200 years in 2023.

“The people of Assam will celebrate the occasion with enthusiasm. Therefore, I request the Centre to extend its cooperation for the promotion of the tea industry of Assam,” he added.

Margherita further apprised the House that different types of tea drinks are available in the market in the name of tea, adversely impacting the tea industry.

“I request the government to take appropriate action in this regard,” he urged.