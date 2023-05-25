Assam witnessing new era of peace & development: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Assam is witnessing a new era of peace and development.

Sharing a video message on the occasion of Assam Rozgar Mela where nearly 45,000 youth were handed job letters for various state government departments, PM Modi asserted that the current development pace of the government has spread positivity and inspiration in the state.

The Prime Minister mentioned the ‘Assam Direct Recruitment Commission’ that has been formed to carry out the recruitment process in various departments.

He said: “Many recruitments could not be completed on time due to the earlier process where each department had different rules and the candidates had to appear for different examinations for different departments. All these processes have now been made very easy, and I congratulate the Assam government for this feat.”

Underlining the importance of the appointees’ behaviour, thinking, approach to work, and impact on the public, the Prime Minister emphasised that the new appointees will be the face of the Assam government for every common citizen.

He also mentioned that society is becoming aspirational.

“In this era of Twenty20 cricket, the people of the country want quick results,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the need for government systems to transform themselves accordingly.

He underlined the responsibilities of the government employees in fulfilling the aspirations of the citizens of the country.

Crediting the policies of the present government, the Prime Minister underlined that a large number of youth from the Northeast are coming into the mainstream of development.

“The government is committed to fulfilling the dreams of the youth by giving new opportunities for employment and self-employment. We are also taking rapid steps towards building a new India,” he added.