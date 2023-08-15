At Home reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

At Home reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets a dignitary during the ‘At Home’ reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

