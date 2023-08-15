At Home reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets a dignitary during the 'At Home' reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) New Delhi: Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Smriti Irani meet actor Anil Kapoor during the 'At Home' reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets actor Anil Kapoor and other dignitaries during the 'At Home' reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)