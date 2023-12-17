At least 61 migrants drown off Libyan coast

The boat with around 86 people left the Libyan shores from Zwara.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 17th December 2023 10:25 am IST
Representational Image

Tripoli: The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has said that 61 migrants have drowned at sea off the coast of the western Libyan city of Zuwara, some 120 km west of the capital Tripoli, while trying to reach Europe.

IOM Libya posted on X late Saturday that 61 migrants including women and children drowned following a tragic shipwreck off Libya.

According to the survivors, the boat with around 86 people left the Libyan shores from Zwara.

“The central Mediterranean continues to be one of the world’s most dangerous migration routes,” IOM noted.

According to IOM, a total of 15,383 illegal migrants were rescued and returned to Libya so far this year.

