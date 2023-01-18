Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Check out first glimpses here

Mumbai: Bollywood star Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul are reportedly getting married on January 23. The couple who has been dating for a long time now, is set to exchange the wedding vows in the presence of close friends and family members. As per rumours, the venue for the intimate ceremony is Suniel’s Khandala farmhouse.

Athiya and Rahul will be tying the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony, which is expected to be followed by a grand reception that will be attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood and cricket.

While the couple and the whole Shetty family is staying mum on the marriage reports, it seems like the wedding preparations are in full swing. Videos and photos of KL Rahul’s decorated apartment suggesting his wedding are doing rounds on internet.

Check out the video shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been together for a few years now. They often indulge in social media PDA and share mushy photos on Instagram.