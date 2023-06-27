Attack on BMC officer: 4 Shiv Sena (UBT) activists sent to judicial custody

Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Tuesday remanded four Shiv Sena (UBT) activists – arrested late on Monday for an alleged attack on a BMC officer – to 14 days judicial custody till July 11, an official said here.

The Vakola Police Station has booked around two dozen persons, including former minister Anil Parab for the alleged slapping and roughing up of a civic officer after a protest march to the H-East Ward Office.

Those arrested are Sada Parab, Haji Alim Khan, Santosh Kadam and Uday Dalvi, while the police are on the lookout for the others.

Ex-minister Anil Parab, who is also booked, moved a court seeking pre-arrest bail in the case, after the Monday demonstrations turned violent.

Among other things, the Sena (UBT) was protesting the bulldozing of an ‘illegal’ party branch office in Bandra east, and the operation was reportedly led by the assaulted Assistant Engineer.

Reacting sharply to the developments, Sena (UBT) Deputy Leader and Spokesperson Sushma Andhare questioned the selective enforcement of the laws when all are supposed to be equal before the law.

“Just last week, Mira Road (Thane) MLA Geeta Jain had publicly assaulted a civic officer in her area, but no action has been taken against her… MLA Santosh Bangar regularly keeps abusing or assaulting officials. However, the present government of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis only target the Opposition parties,” said Andhare sharply.

The Sena (UBT) is planning a mega-procession, led by Aditya Thackeray, to the BMC headquarters on July 1 (Saturday) to highlight the alleged corruption in the civic body in the past one year.