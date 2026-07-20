Attapur Police bust major drug racket, Six arrested with 8kg ganja

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police busted a ganja distribution racket and arrested six people with 8.41 kg of the drug near Hanuman Temple on Bhopal Nagar Road, said a press release on Monday, July 20.
The raid was conducted by Attapur police in coordination with Rajendranagar Special Operation Team (SOT). A sealing machine, mobile phones and a motorcycle were also seized.
The arrested have been identified as – Mohammed Faizan Bakshi (19), Syed Sadiq (40), Ali Ahmed (55), Riyaz Ahmed Khan (22), Mohammed Jaffar (21) and Tausif Baig (22).
Another accused, believed to be the supplier from Maharashtra, is absconding.
The accused were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. A case under NDPS Act has been registered.