Attapur Police bust major drug racket, Six arrested with 8kg ganja

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police busted a ganja distribution racket and arrested six people with 8.41 kg of the drug near Hanuman Temple on Bhopal Nagar Road, said a press release on Monday, July 20.

The raid was conducted by Attapur police in coordination with Rajendranagar Special Operation Team (SOT). A sealing machine, mobile phones and a motorcycle were also seized.

The arrested have been identified as – Mohammed Faizan Bakshi (19), Syed Sadiq (40), Ali Ahmed (55), Riyaz Ahmed Khan (22), Mohammed Jaffar (21) and Tausif Baig (22).

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Another accused, believed to be the supplier from Maharashtra, is absconding.

The accused were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. A case under NDPS Act has been registered.