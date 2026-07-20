Khammam: 40 kg ganja worth Rs 20L seized in three cases

Hyderabad: The Khammam Excise authorities intercepted a major illegal operation, seizing a total of 40 kilograms of ganja, worth Rs 20 lakhs, across three separate incidents.

According to the authorities, a car arriving from Odisha was caught transporting 27 kilogram of the contraband, while an additional 13 kilogram were recovered from the accused on two motorcycles.

According to Khammam Deputy Commissioner Somireddy, the overall value of the confiscated ganja stands at Rs 20 lakh.

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Authorities have arrested Vinay Sarkar for his involvement in smuggling the 27 kilograms of ganja via car, and his vehicle has been seized by the police. Officials also apprehended Moosa Ravikumar with 6.8 kilograms in a separate bust.

Two additional accused individuals, identified as Talla Dhanaraj and Gaddam Shankar, remain absconding as police continue their efforts to track them down.