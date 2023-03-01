Australia to reintroduce cap on working hours for student visa holders

Australia is going to reintroduce a cap on working hours for student visa holders. It is scheduled to come into force on July 1, 2023.

From July 1, those who are on Australian student visa need to adhere to the government’s fortnightly working hour cap.

Working hour cap was removed in January 2022

After the outbreak of the pandemic, the working hour cap of 40 hours per fortnight for student visa holders was relaxed in Australia. It was completely removed in January 2022.

The decision to remove the cap was made seeing the shortage in the workforce in Australia.

Now as the situation is returning to normal, the Australian government decided to put an end to the relaxation on June 30 and bring back the working hour cap on student visa holders on July 1.

Increase in working hours for student visa holders in Australia

Though the government is reintroducing the cap on working hours for student visa holders in Australia, it increased the limit from 40 hours per fortnightly to 48 hours.

The decision to increase the working hours was taken keeping in view that apart from quality education, students need to support themselves financially and gain valuable experience in Australia.

It will be the responsibility of the student visa holders to ensure that they maintain course enrolment, attendance, and course progress. Any violation of the working hour cap for students will be considered a breach of visa conditions.

Not only Australia but almost all English-speaking countries impose a working hour cap on student visa holders.

UK may increase working hours for student visa holders

In view of labour shortage in the United Kingdom, the government is thinking of increasing working hours for student visa holders.

Currently, foreign students in the UK are allowed to work for 20 hours per week.

The government in the coming day may either increase the working hour cap for students to 30 hours per week or remove it entirely.

However, the UK government is exploring various options to reduce the number of dependants entering the country.